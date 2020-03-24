wrestling / News
WWE News: Bella Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps In New Pics, Top 10 Raw Moments
– The Bella Twins shared new photos to Instagram showing off their baby bumps, with Nikki doing hers in her WWE ring gear. You can see the pics below via the Twins’ Instagram accounts:
What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you’d see this! Atleast I didn’t lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts… oh how life has already changed! 😋😜❤️ #20weeks #fearlessbaby
– WWE posted the latest Top 10 Raw moments video, sharing the best moments from last night’s episode:
