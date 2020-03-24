wrestling / News

WWE News: Bella Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps In New Pics, Top 10 Raw Moments

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bella Twins

– The Bella Twins shared new photos to Instagram showing off their baby bumps, with Nikki doing hers in her WWE ring gear. You can see the pics below via the Twins’ Instagram accounts:

View this post on Instagram

🤰🏻 #22weekspregnant

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on

– WWE posted the latest Top 10 Raw moments video, sharing the best moments from last night’s episode:

