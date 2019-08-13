wrestling / News
WWE News: Bella Twins At TCAs, Ric Flair Signing, More
August 13, 2019
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is signing at the Monster Mania convention this weekend in Cherry Hill, NJ.
– Mojo Rawley will be appearing at tonight’s Lowell Spinners baseball game in Lowell, MA at LeLacheur Park.
– Kevin Owens did a signing today at the SummerSlam Popup store in Toronto, Canada.
– Paige was not at Raw as she’s scheduled shortly for yet another neck surgery.
– Nikki and Brie Bella, representing WWE, appeared at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards last night, presenting an award.
my two favorite humans @BellaTwins 💜 pic.twitter.com/umorSkNJxh
— jeselle ✨ (@tynextjes2) August 12, 2019
