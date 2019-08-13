WWE News: Bella Twins At TCAs, Ric Flair Signing, More

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is signing at the Monster Mania convention this weekend in Cherry Hill, NJ.

– Mojo Rawley will be appearing at tonight’s Lowell Spinners baseball game in Lowell, MA at LeLacheur Park.

– Kevin Owens did a signing today at the SummerSlam Popup store in Toronto, Canada.

– Paige was not at Raw as she’s scheduled shortly for yet another neck surgery.

– Nikki and Brie Bella, representing WWE, appeared at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards last night, presenting an award.