WWE News: Bella Twins Top Most Popular YouTube Athletes, Most-Watched Network Shows

– The Bella Twins sit atop the list of most popular athlete shows on YouTube. The WON reports that the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees are far and away the top with 2.7 million subscribers, with Steph Curry at #2 with 1.1 million. Ronda Rousey is at #4 with 875,000 for her show about living on her farm with Travis Browne.

– The site adds that the most-watched WWE Network shows for the week are:

1. Edge’s Best WrestleMania matches

2. 10 Biggest Matches in WrestleMania history

3. WrestleMania 35

4. WrestleMania 30

5. Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches

6. Elimination Chamber 2020

7. WrestleMania 31