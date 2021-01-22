wrestling / News

WWE News: Ben Carter Says WWE Offered Him A Deal Prior To Working AEW, NXT UK Highlights, Total Bellas Highlights

January 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, recent NXT UK signing Ben Carter said that WWE offered him a deal before he worked for anyone else recently, including AEW.

He wrote: “Just thought I’d clear something up real quick…

I had an offer from WWE 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚 I appeared anywhere else, not after.

Thank you for coming to my ted talk.

– Here are highlights from yesterday’s episode of NXT UK:

– Here are highlights from yesterday’s Total Bellas:

