WWE News: Ben Carter Says WWE Offered Him A Deal Prior To Working AEW, NXT UK Highlights, Total Bellas Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, recent NXT UK signing Ben Carter said that WWE offered him a deal before he worked for anyone else recently, including AEW.
He wrote: “Just thought I’d clear something up real quick…
I had an offer from WWE 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚 I appeared anywhere else, not after.
Thank you for coming to my ted talk.”
— Ben Carter (@bencarterbxb) January 22, 2021
– Here are highlights from yesterday’s episode of NXT UK:
– Here are highlights from yesterday’s Total Bellas:
