WWE News: Ben Carter Says WWE Offered Him A Deal Prior To Working AEW, NXT UK Highlights, Total Bellas Highlights

– In a post on Twitter, recent NXT UK signing Ben Carter said that WWE offered him a deal before he worked for anyone else recently, including AEW.

He wrote: “Just thought I’d clear something up real quick…

I had an offer from WWE 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚 I appeared anywhere else, not after.

Thank you for coming to my ted talk.”

