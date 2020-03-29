WWE News: Best Of Edge Compilation Hitting WWE Network, Top 5 NXT Women’s Championship Matches

– A “Best Of” compilation of Edge’s WrestleMania bouts is arriving on the WWE Network this week. WWE Network News reports that The Best Of WWE: Edge’s Best Wrestlemania Matches is set to release on Monday. The compilation is described as follows:

See The Ultimate Opportunist make history on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Edge’s greatest WrestleMania matches. The Rated-R Superstar’s opponents include The Undertaker, John Cena and more.

– WWE posted the latest NXT Top 5, looking at the greatest NXT Women’s Championship matches: