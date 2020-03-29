wrestling / News
WWE News: Best Of Edge Compilation Hitting WWE Network, Top 5 NXT Women’s Championship Matches
March 29, 2020 | Posted by
– A “Best Of” compilation of Edge’s WrestleMania bouts is arriving on the WWE Network this week. WWE Network News reports that The Best Of WWE: Edge’s Best Wrestlemania Matches is set to release on Monday. The compilation is described as follows:
See The Ultimate Opportunist make history on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Edge’s greatest WrestleMania matches. The Rated-R Superstar’s opponents include The Undertaker, John Cena and more.
– WWE posted the latest NXT Top 5, looking at the greatest NXT Women’s Championship matches:
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring’s Evan Husney on Reaction to Chris Benoit Episode, Telling David Benoit & Sandra Toffoloni’s Story
- Brodie Lee Says Vince McMahon Only Saw Him As a Hillbilly Character, Describes Meeting in Vince’s Office, Reveals Ideas He Pitched to WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Dealing With the Ultimate Warrior, Says Warrior Wasn’t a Good Person & Didn’t Respect The Business
- UPDATED: Spoiler Change to WrestleMania Match After Current Champion Is Pulled