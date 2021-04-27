WWE News: Best of Piper’s Pit for A&E Biography, Synopses for Booker T & Shawn Michaels Specials, Full Raw Handicap Match

– A&E’s latest Biography special on late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper debuted last Sunday. A&E released a bonus clip for the special showcasing The Best of Piper’s Pit. You can check out that clip below.

– As noted, the May 2 episode will feature late WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage. May 9 will showcase two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. And May 16 will showcase two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Here are synopses previews for the next two episodes:

Booker T – May 9

Directed by Emmy and Peabody Award winner George Roy (“The Curse of the Bambino”, “Mayweather”), “Biography: Booker T” showcases one of the greatest Superstars in sports entertainment history. Booker T is an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time World Champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament, and a two-time (2013 and 2019) inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his Hall of Fame career in the ring, Booker T also went on to become a color commentator for WWE’s weekly programming.

Shawn Michaels – May 16

Directed by Joe Lavine (ESPN 30 for 30 “Playing for the Mob,” HBO “Namath”), “Biography: Shawn Michaels” chronicles the wild life of one of WWE’s greatest performers and most enduring villains. After drug addiction nearly cost him his life, Shawn Michaels, aka “The Heartbreak Kid,” made one of the most improbable late-career comebacks in WWE history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

– WWE released a full Raw handicap match for the WWE and Intercontinental titles on May 15, 2006. The match featured John Cena and Rob Van Dam against Triple H, Shelton, Benjamin and Chris Masters. You can see the match video below: