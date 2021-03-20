WWE News: Best of Steve Austin Added To WWE Network, Sasha Banks Vows To Make History, Liv Morgan On What Skills Cheerleading Gave Her For WWE

– WWE has added the Best of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the WWE Network. It features matches with The Rock, Owen Hart, The British Bulldog, Dude Love, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels. It is currently not on Peacock but likely will be soon.

– In this clip from Talking Smack, Sasha Banks said that she plans to make history with Bianca Belair tomorrow at Fastlane, becoming the first-ever three-time women’s tag team champion and going into Wrestlemania as 2-belts Banks.

– Liv Morgan spoke with a local FOX affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina, where she spoke about the various skills she took from her days as a competitive cheerleader to WWE.

She said: “It gave me all my social skills. It showed me how to be [on a] team. It showed me how to be a leader. I learned a lot of tumbling skills. I learned how to like, you know, jump. It kind of just taught me like the basic fundamentals of ‘sport.’”

She also revealed that she and Ruby Riott didn’t like each other at first, but after Riott asked her why she liked wrestling, they became friends.