wrestling / News
WWE News: Best of SummerSlam Matches, UUDD Homecoming ’22, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
July 30, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE is now streaming the Best of SummerSlam, featuring a collection of some of the best SummerSlam matches ever:
– UpUpDownDown is streaming its Homecoming ’22 show today. Ricochet faces the winner of a four-person tournament for his LeftRightLeftRight Championship. Also, UUDD Champ Seth Rollins defends his title against Shelton Benjamin. You can check out the livestream below:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episodes SmackDown and NXT Level Up:
