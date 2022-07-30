WWE News: Best of SummerSlam Matches, UUDD Homecoming ’22, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

– WWE is now streaming the Best of SummerSlam, featuring a collection of some of the best SummerSlam matches ever:

– UpUpDownDown is streaming its Homecoming ’22 show today. Ricochet faces the winner of a four-person tournament for his LeftRightLeftRight Championship. Also, UUDD Champ Seth Rollins defends his title against Shelton Benjamin. You can check out the livestream below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episodes SmackDown and NXT Level Up:



























