WWE News: Best Women’s Championship Matches on WWE Playlist, Robert Roode Works Out With Sheamus

March 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at the greatest Women’s Championship matches ever. You can see the the video below in honor of International Women’s Day:

– Sheamus has posted his new Celtic Warrior Workouts video, featuring a shoulder workout with Robert Roode:

