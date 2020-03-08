wrestling / News
WWE News: Best Women’s Championship Matches on WWE Playlist, Robert Roode Works Out With Sheamus
March 8, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at the greatest Women’s Championship matches ever. You can see the the video below in honor of International Women’s Day:
– Sheamus has posted his new Celtic Warrior Workouts video, featuring a shoulder workout with Robert Roode:
