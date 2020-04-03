wrestling / News

WWE News: Beth Phoenix Calls Out Charlotte Flair After Dream Match Mania, WWE Introduces Prepaid Mastercards

April 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beth Phoenix

– Beth Phoenix wants a rematch with Charlotte Flair, but this time in the real world. After Phoenix lost to Flair on the Dream Match Mania network special through simulated WWE 2K20 matches, Phoenix asked fans who they thought would win such a match and Flair was happy to oblige:

– WWE has partnered with Netspend for new Superstar-themed Prepaid Mastercards for fans who require direct deposit. The cards feature AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, The New Day, The Undertaker, Randy Savage and more:

