WWE News: Beth Phoenix Calls Out Charlotte Flair After Dream Match Mania, WWE Introduces Prepaid Mastercards
– Beth Phoenix wants a rematch with Charlotte Flair, but this time in the real world. After Phoenix lost to Flair on the Dream Match Mania network special through simulated WWE 2K20 matches, Phoenix asked fans who they thought would win such a match and Flair was happy to oblige:
Beth, I know this is an ad for the network special, but I wanted to answer it. Woman, there’s only one way to find out!! 👸🏼 https://t.co/3FjQsiJzs4
— Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 3, 2020
– WWE has partnered with Netspend for new Superstar-themed Prepaid Mastercards for fans who require direct deposit. The cards feature AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, The New Day, The Undertaker, Randy Savage and more:
Choose your favorite WWE Superstar card and then enroll in direct deposit with the new @Netspend Prepaid Mastercard®!
Subject to card activation and ID verification. Terms and costs apply. Card issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC. https://t.co/NOt1aKl3A8 #ad pic.twitter.com/MGe23nrAy7
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2020
