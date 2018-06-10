Quantcast

 

WWE News: Beth Phoenix Gets Revenge on Edge Over Spider Prank, Daniel Bryan Hypes Total Bellas

June 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Beth Phoenix got revenge on husband Edge for playing a prank on her with a dead spider. After Edge threw a spider corpse at her recently, Phoenix vowed revenge and enacted it with the help of daughter Lyric:

– Daniel Bryan posted the following Photoshopped picture of his and Brie Bella’s daughter Birdie to hype Sunday night’s Total Bellas:

article topics :

Beth Phoenix, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Jeremy Thomas

