WWE News: Beth Phoenix on Oral Sessions, More Raw Video Highlights

– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT broadcaster Beth Phoenix was the guest on today’s episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. You can check out the description and audio below:

The mutual admiration society is back in session when Beth Phoenix comes to Oral Sessions to discuss all things Canada, pierogis and commentary. Plus, The Glamazon reacts to her husband Edge’s improbable comeback, calling NXT from home during the pandemic and whether she’s got eyes on a retirement match anytime soon.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s Raw & Raw Talk:





























