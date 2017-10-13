WWE News: Beth Phoenix Opens WWE Trading Cards, Mojo’s Football Trainer Praises His Heart

– Beth Phoenix appeared in a video promoting Topps’ WWE Women’s Division trading cards. You can see the video of Phoenix opening a box of the 2017 set below:

– Bleacher Report has a piece looking at Mojo Rawley’s football days. One of his trainers, Mac James, praised his heart and motivation in the article.

“Dean [Mojo Rawley] wasn’t the most physically gifted player, but what he brought to the table that nobody could match was his motor,” James said. “His motor never turned off. He was always ready to go. Every rep. Every play. It was 100 percent.”