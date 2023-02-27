wrestling / News

WWE News: Beth Phoenix Poses With Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Looks At Upcoming Action Figures, Dakota Kai Plays The Last of Us Part I

February 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Beth Phoenix WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

– In a post to Twitter, Beth Phoenix shared a photo with Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez, calling the group ‘Femolition’.

– WWE has posted a new gallery looking at the latest action figure releases from Mattel.

– Dakota Kai has posted a new video to Youtube in which she plays more of The Last of Us Part I.

