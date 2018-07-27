Quantcast

 

WWE News: Beth Phoenix Says She’ll Be at Evolution, Alternate Video of Raw Main Event, Stock Down

July 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beth Phoenix

– Beth Phoenix posted to Twitter and said that she’ll be at the upcoming all-women’s Evolution PPV. You can see her post below, in which she said she was “flattered” by fans wanting her at the event and added, “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

When asked what her role would be, Phoenix said she didn’t know. Phoenix has not yet been officially confirmed for the show, which takes place on October 28th from Uniondale, New York.

– WWE’s stock closed at $81.75 on Friday, down $2.09 (2.49%) from the previous closing price. It is back up by $0.24 (0.29%) in after-hours trading.

– Here is a video with alternate footagfe of Roman Reigns’ win over Bobby Lashley in the main event of Raw:

