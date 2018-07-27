WWE News: Beth Phoenix Says She’ll Be at Evolution, Alternate Video of Raw Main Event, Stock Down

– Beth Phoenix posted to Twitter and said that she’ll be at the upcoming all-women’s Evolution PPV. You can see her post below, in which she said she was “flattered” by fans wanting her at the event and added, “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

When asked what her role would be, Phoenix said she didn’t know. Phoenix has not yet been officially confirmed for the show, which takes place on October 28th from Uniondale, New York.

I’m so flattered by the @WWEUniverse response to me being at #WWEEvolution …I wouldn’t miss it for the world. Thank you for demanding more all these years. My heart is so full! #MushFest — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) July 27, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $81.75 on Friday, down $2.09 (2.49%) from the previous closing price. It is back up by $0.24 (0.29%) in after-hours trading.

– Here is a video with alternate footagfe of Roman Reigns’ win over Bobby Lashley in the main event of Raw: