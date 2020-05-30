WWE News: Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Create Cultural Website, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega Play Streets of Rage 4, Mandy Rose Drinks Vodka

– Bianca Belair announced on Twitter that she and Montez Ford have created a new website called The Culture Connection. The website seems to be focused on the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing situation in Minneapolis. There are ‘Get Involved’ links for George Floyd fundraisers (who was recently killed by a cop, leading to the current riots), as well as the Minnesota Freedom Fund. There are also links to books, movies, stories and more that you can read to educate yourself.

The website’s mission is: “The Culture Connection’s mission is to advocate, learn, share, interact, and promote positivity. We want to assist those who want to take action, advocate, learn, and more but don’t know where to look or start. We aim to create a space for ALL who are interested in taking action by providing an array of information that brings awareness to opportunities to volunteer, advocate, & donate in regards to current issues and events affecting Black people. We also promote educating & re-educating yourself & others by providing book suggestions, videos, documentaries, news, articles, facts, etc. that we feel touch on Black culture, history, entertainment, issues, & topics.

We are an open organization that depends on the interaction and input from others. If you have any information in regards to petitions, donations, events, community service, books, documentaries, videos, etc. that we can promote and bring awareness to please contact us and share!”

.@MontezFordWWE & I created this is website:https://t.co/droBf9tUTu Please go check it out and give any suggestions or content you think should be added! Thank you to everyone who has contributed so far! Let’s stay connected, informed, & active! pic.twitter.com/u4Pa7AOc2Z — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 30, 2020

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Aleister Black and Zelina Vega playing Streets of Rage 4.

– Mandy Rose has posted a new video of herself drinking vodka with her best friend. As you do.