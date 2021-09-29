wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on The Bump, The Robert Stone Brand Looking to Regroup, Candice LeRae Celebrates Birthday
– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford of The Street Profits in-studio as they build their ultimate Raw and SmackDown rosters before the 2021 WWE Draft. You can check out that video below.
– Robert Stone released the following video as it looks like The Robert Stone Brand is trying to group following last night’s NXT:
Toxic Attraction, Raquel And EVERYONE else!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ame8DOHYvm
— #SuitManStone (@RobertStoneWWE) September 29, 2021
– WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae celebrates her birthday today. She turns 36 years old. She and husband Johnny Gargano are currently expecting their first child:
Whose birthday is it?!
Happy Birthday @CandiceLeRae!!! pic.twitter.com/GuIvMwB2Lt
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 29, 2021
