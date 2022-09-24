wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Appearing on College GameDay Today, Note on Tonight’s NXT House Show

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair announced yesterday that she will be appearing on ESPN’s College GameDay later today to reveal her pick for the Tennesse vs. Florida game. Belair will be appearing at 11:30 am ET. You can check out her clip announcing her appearance below:

– WWE is advertising the following names for tonight’s NXT house show in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community Center:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker
* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose
* Cora Jade
* Carmelo Hayes
* Gigi Dolin
* Jacy Jayne

