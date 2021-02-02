wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Celebrates Black History Month, Extended Clip of R-Truth Winning Back 24/7 Title

February 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bianca Belair WWE Royal Rumble 2021

– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shared the following message on Twitter this week in celebration of Black History Month. She wrote, “This year for #BlackHistoryMonth we wanted to highlight some individuals that contributed to Black History & Culture in a fun way! We have been working on this for awhile so we can dress up, highlight, & post a new person everyday! Hope you enjoy!
#RepresentationMatters”

Bianca Belair was victorious at last Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event and won this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match.

As previously reported, R-Truth regained the 24/7 title yesterday before Raw after pinning Peter Rosenberg in his hotel room during The Michael Kay Show. Here’s an extended clip of the title change:

