wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Celebrates Black History Month, Extended Clip of R-Truth Winning Back 24/7 Title
– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shared the following message on Twitter this week in celebration of Black History Month. She wrote, “This year for #BlackHistoryMonth we wanted to highlight some individuals that contributed to Black History & Culture in a fun way! We have been working on this for awhile so we can dress up, highlight, & post a new person everyday! Hope you enjoy!
#RepresentationMatters”
Bianca Belair was victorious at last Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event and won this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match.
This year for #BlackHistoryMonth
we wanted to highlight some individuals that contributed to Black History & Culture in a fun way!
We have been working on this for awhile so we can dress up, highlight, & post a new person everyday!
Hope you enjoy!#RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/FNOlJIP1DV
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 2, 2021
– As previously reported, R-Truth regained the 24/7 title yesterday before Raw after pinning Peter Rosenberg in his hotel room during The Michael Kay Show. Here’s an extended clip of the title change:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Kevin Owens & Carmella’s Injury Status, More Names Who Were Backstage At Royal Rumble
- Backstage Mood At WWE Royal Rumble Said To Be Most Upbeat In A While
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Decision To Move WWE Network To Peacock, Steroid Use In Wrestling
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)