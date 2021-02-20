wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Celebrates Nelson Mandela, MSK on What’s NeXT?, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
February 20, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released a video of Bianca Belair celebrating Nelson Mandela for Black History Month:
– 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners MSK were featured on What’s NeXT? this week. You can check out that video here:
– WWE released more video highlights and clips for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & 205 Live. You can view those clips below:
More Trending Stories
- Details On Which Brand Davey Boy Smith Jr May End Up On If He Signs With WWE
- Impact Wrestling Was Reportedly ‘Really Mad’ About Sammy Guevara Situation At First
- Brian Gewirtz On Vince McMahon’s Idea For RAW Guest Host Era, Bob Barker Being Unhappy With The Script
- Chris Jericho On Being Punched By Young Fan During 2002 Match With Hulk Hogan, His Pick for Most Underrated Wrestler