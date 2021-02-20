wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Celebrates Nelson Mandela, MSK on What’s NeXT?, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

February 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bianca Belair WWE Smackdown

– WWE released a video of Bianca Belair celebrating Nelson Mandela for Black History Month:

– 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners MSK were featured on What’s NeXT? this week. You can check out that video here:

– WWE released more video highlights and clips for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & 205 Live. You can view those clips below:










