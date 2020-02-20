wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair on Her Charlotte Flair Comments, The Soup Recaps Shayna Biting Becky Lynch, Playlist Showcases Evolution’s Ruthless Aggression History
– As noted during last night’s NXT episode, Bianca Bellair interrupted Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Cross to call out Charlotte Flair. Later on, Belair tweeted about the segment following the show, which you can see below. Belair wrote, “I SAID WHAT I SAID.”
I👏🏾SAID👏🏾WHAT👏🏾I👏🏾SAID👏🏾 https://t.co/0LTxXZUtwR
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 20, 2020
.@BiancaBelairWWE isn't finished with you, @MsCharlotteWWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Jb72xOKrwL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 20, 2020
She'll let you finish but… @BiancaBelairWWE is the greatEST EST of all time. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YarvgJBlWt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 20, 2020
"@MsCharlotteWWE, I'm gonna whoop that ass." – @BiancaBelairWWE 😱😱😱 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4IBonm0JFe
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 20, 2020
Doesn't matter if it's here, there, when or where, @BiancaBelairWWE wants @MsCharlotteWWE! 👊👊👊#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ryio3gO3wJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2020
– E!’s The Soup looked at the Raw segment where Shayna Baszler bit the neck of Becky Lynch on Raw. You can check out that video below.
– A new WWE Playlist video was released today showcasing the Ruthless Aggression history of Evolution. You can check out that video playlist below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns About Working with Vader in WCW, The Delay In Their Match
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Refusing to Stop Smoking Marijuana In WWE, Her Reputation For Being Wild Backstage
- Update on Bayley’s Planned Opponent For WrestleMania 36
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW