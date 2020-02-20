wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair on Her Charlotte Flair Comments, The Soup Recaps Shayna Biting Becky Lynch, Playlist Showcases Evolution’s Ruthless Aggression History

February 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bianca Belair

As noted during last night’s NXT episode, Bianca Bellair interrupted Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Cross to call out Charlotte Flair. Later on, Belair tweeted about the segment following the show, which you can see below. Belair wrote, “I SAID WHAT I SAID.”

– E!’s The Soup looked at the Raw segment where Shayna Baszler bit the neck of Becky Lynch on Raw. You can check out that video below.

– A new WWE Playlist video was released today showcasing the Ruthless Aggression history of Evolution. You can check out that video playlist below.

