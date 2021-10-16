WWE News: Bianca Belair Costs Becky Lynch Match on Smackdown, Usos Retain Tag Titles

– Becky Lynch suffered a rare loss on this week’s supersized WWE Smackdown, and it came with help from Bianca Belair. Sasha Banks defeated Lynch in a non-title match in the main event of tonight’s show. Banks hit a Backstabber after Belair whipped Lynch with her hair to pick up the win.

The three are set to face off for Lynch’s title at Crown Jewel on Thursday. You can see a clip from the match below:

– WWE also posted a clip from the Usos’ win in a Street Fight against the Street Profits to retain their Smackdown Tag Team Titles: