WWE News: Bianca Belair Feels At Home On Smackdown, Rey Mysterio Talks Halloween Havoc 1997, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

– In a post on Twitter, Bianca Belair spoke about her run on Smackdown so far, noting that she feels at home.

She wrote: “Feeling right at home Cause I belong. And you ain’t Neva seen nothing like me. I GO HERE NOW #ESTofWWE Gear: Made by Me @WWEonFOX”

– WWE has shared a new video showing off the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

– WWE has also posted a new video in which Rey Mysterio discusses his match with Eddie Guerrero at WCW Halloween Havoc 1997.