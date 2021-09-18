wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Gets Hero’s Welcome at Home, BRE Start Plays Tricky Towers on UUDD
September 18, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Knox County Mayor and WWE Hall of Famer Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) honored Bianca Belair with a Senate Joint Resolution on Thursday at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. WWE released a video showcasing Belair returning home and meeting with Mayor Kane and attending a homecoming pep rally at her old high school. You can check out that video below:
– UpUpDownDown released a new BRE Start video where the group plays Tricky Towers:
