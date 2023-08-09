– WWE Superstars LA Knight and Bianca Belair are featured in the new Slim Jim commercial, which also features vintage footage of late WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage:

“WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and LA Knight implore you to snap into a Slim Jim, YEAH! Need a little excitement!?! Let’s get #SAVAGE! #SnapIntoaSlimJim“

– WWE released today’s episode of The Bump with guests Santos Escobar, Kofi Kingston, and Sam Roberts:

– The UpUpDownDown Summer Games continued with the Pool Noodle Javelin Toss: