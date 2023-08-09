wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair & LA Knight Star in Slim Jim Commercial, Today’s Episode of The Bump With Santos Escobar & Kofi Kingston, UUDD Summer Games Day 5

August 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Backlash Bianca Belair Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstars LA Knight and Bianca Belair are featured in the new Slim Jim commercial, which also features vintage footage of late WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage:

WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and LA Knight implore you to snap into a Slim Jim, YEAH! Need a little excitement!?! Let’s get #SAVAGE! #SnapIntoaSlimJim

– WWE released today’s episode of The Bump with guests Santos Escobar, Kofi Kingston, and Sam Roberts:

– The UpUpDownDown Summer Games continued with the Pool Noodle Javelin Toss:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, LA Knight, The Bump, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading