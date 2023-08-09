wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair & LA Knight Star in Slim Jim Commercial, Today’s Episode of The Bump With Santos Escobar & Kofi Kingston, UUDD Summer Games Day 5
August 9, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars LA Knight and Bianca Belair are featured in the new Slim Jim commercial, which also features vintage footage of late WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage:
“WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and LA Knight implore you to snap into a Slim Jim, YEAH! Need a little excitement!?! Let’s get #SAVAGE! #SnapIntoaSlimJim“
– WWE released today’s episode of The Bump with guests Santos Escobar, Kofi Kingston, and Sam Roberts:
– The UpUpDownDown Summer Games continued with the Pool Noodle Javelin Toss:
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Davey Boy Smith Joining WCW After WWE Release, Where Bobby Heenan Ranks Among Managers
- Eric Bischoff On The Elite Re-Signing With AEW, If It Hurts Their Legacy That They Didn’t Work in WWE
- Kevin Owens Says There Was No Doubt Sami Zayn And The Usos Deserved A WrestleMania Headliner Match
- Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos