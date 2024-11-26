wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Meets Vanessa Hudgens Backstage at Raw, More Raw Video Highlights

November 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Bianca Belair 11-25-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously noted, actress Vanessa Hudgens was in attendance last night at WWE Raw. WWE later released a video of Hudgens meeting WWE Superstar and Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair backstage at the event.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading