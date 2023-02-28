wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Re-Enact Titanic in WrestleMania 39 Promo, SmackDown Preview Hypes Roman Reigns’ Return, Ricky Steamboat Turns 70
February 28, 2023
– The latest WWE promo video for WrestleMania 39 has Bianca Belair and Montez Ford recreating a famous scene from Titanic:
–As noted, Cody Rhodes will confront Roman Reigns this week on WWE SmackDown. WWE released a new promo video hyping Roman’s return this week. You can check out that preview clip below:
– WWE wished a happy birthday to wrestling legend and Hall of Famer, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. He turns 70 years old today:
Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "the Dragon" Steamboat! pic.twitter.com/gD7338zAEG
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023
