WWE News: Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Re-Enact Titanic in WrestleMania 39 Promo, SmackDown Preview Hypes Roman Reigns’ Return, Ricky Steamboat Turns 70

February 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WrestleMania 39 Bianca Belair and Montez Ford make cinematic magic as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood 0-37 screenshot Image Credit: WWE

– The latest WWE promo video for WrestleMania 39 has Bianca Belair and Montez Ford recreating a famous scene from Titanic:

As noted, Cody Rhodes will confront Roman Reigns this week on WWE SmackDown. WWE released a new promo video hyping Roman’s return this week. You can check out that preview clip below:

– WWE wished a happy birthday to wrestling legend and Hall of Famer, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. He turns 70 years old today:

