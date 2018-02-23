wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair NXT Training Video, R-Truth Promoting Single in Atlanta This Weekend
– WWE posted video of Bianca Belair training at the WWE Performance Center. You can check out the video below:
– R-Truth has been announced as appearing at Heet ATL in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday. The injured WWE star will appear from 6 PM to 8 PM ET promoting his new single “That’z Endurance”:
#Atlanta🚨 tomorrow Feb 24th Come Meet @RonKillings 🔥🔥@HeetAtl 💪🏽FREE! 🔥🔥#WWE #thatzendurance #teamendurance 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/b5qWHooWBf
— J-Trx (@JTRX44) February 23, 2018