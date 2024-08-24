– As noted, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will get a rematch against The Unholy Union for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles later this month at WWE Bash in Berlin. Belair commented on the new matchup earlier today via social media. She wrote, “I said we had NEXT! Our turn!”

The title rematch goes down on Saturday, August 31 at WWE Bash in Berlin. The event will be held at Berlin’s Uber Arena and will be broadcast live on Peacock.

