WWE News: Bianca Belair Reacts To Smackdown Move, Bayley and Drew McIntyre Hit Championship Milestones

– In a post on Twitter, Bianca Belair reacted to moving to Smackdown as part of the 2020 WWE Draft on last night’s episode.

She wrote: “From Red to Blue. SmackDown I GO HERE NOW. #ESTofWWE #SmackDown”

– This weekend will see both Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre hit milestones in their current championship runs. Bayley will hit a full 365 days while McIntyre will hit 200 days.