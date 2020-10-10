wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Reacts To Smackdown Move, Bayley and Drew McIntyre Hit Championship Milestones
October 10, 2020
– In a post on Twitter, Bianca Belair reacted to moving to Smackdown as part of the 2020 WWE Draft on last night’s episode.
She wrote: “From Red to Blue. SmackDown I GO HERE NOW. #ESTofWWE #SmackDown”
From Red to Blue.
SmackDown
I👏🏾GO👏🏾HERE👏🏾NOW👏🏾
#ESTofWWE
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3kaRnEdP0X
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) October 10, 2020
– This weekend will see both Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre hit milestones in their current championship runs. Bayley will hit a full 365 days while McIntyre will hit 200 days.
