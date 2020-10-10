wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Reacts To Smackdown Move, Bayley and Drew McIntyre Hit Championship Milestones

October 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Bianca Belair reacted to moving to Smackdown as part of the 2020 WWE Draft on last night’s episode.

She wrote: “From Red to Blue. SmackDown I GO HERE NOW. #ESTofWWE #SmackDown

– This weekend will see both Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre hit milestones in their current championship runs. Bayley will hit a full 365 days while McIntyre will hit 200 days.

