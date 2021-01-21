wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Reacts To WWE Chronicle Trailer, Triple H Praises Matches From Last Night’s NXT

January 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair

– In a post on Twitter, Bianca Belair reacted to the trailer for her upcoming WWE Chronicle special.

She wrote: “I don’t even know what to say… [smiling face with hearts emoji] I will be watching this for the 1st time along with everyone else on Sunday, and I am so excited & nervous to see how my story & thoughts unfold. I put my heart in this one.

– Triple H also took to Twitter where he praised the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches from last night’s NXT, as well as the Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

