WWE News: Bianca Belair Reacts To WWE Chronicle Trailer, Triple H Praises Matches From Last Night’s NXT

– In a post on Twitter, Bianca Belair reacted to the trailer for her upcoming WWE Chronicle special.

She wrote: “I don’t even know what to say… [smiling face with hearts emoji] I will be watching this for the 1st time along with everyone else on Sunday, and I am so excited & nervous to see how my story & thoughts unfold. I put my heart in this one.”

– Triple H also took to Twitter where he praised the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches from last night’s NXT, as well as the Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

Great tag team match to start #WWENXT … the competition to win the #DustyClassic on full display. https://t.co/cdMRbPCvgi — Triple H (@TripleH) January 21, 2021

Maybe the biggest difference of in-ring styles in the entirety of the #DustyClassic … great match and a huge win for Lucha House Party!!! #WWENXT https://t.co/krB6Dfab3Z — Triple H (@TripleH) January 21, 2021

A match unlike any other requires an different move set … and entirely different mind set. For the second time, Timothy Thatcher displays both. #Respect #WWENXT #FightPit https://t.co/1YWFrhWM5b — Triple H (@TripleH) January 21, 2021