wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair & Ricochet Confirmed For The Bump, Video of Charlotte Flair in India
February 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Bianca Belair, Ricochet and Josiah Williams have been added to tomorrow’s episode of The Bump. The WWE digital show’s Twitter account announced that the three will be on the show, along with the previously-confirmed Street Profits. The show takes place at 10 AM ET.
| Tomorrow on #WWETheBump |
💨 @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins IN STUDIO!
PLUS @BiancaBelairWWE, @KingRicochet, @JDeanWilliams and MORE! pic.twitter.com/rc0CP1gaGl
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 4, 2020
– WWE Now India posted video highlights of Charlotte Flair from her promotional tour of Mumbai and Bengaluru in December of last year:
More Trending Stories
- Melina Explains Why She Stayed Away From Wrestling for Several Years, Being Grateful to the Fans
- Jazzy Gabert on Being Told by WWE That ‘Creative Had Nothing for You,’ What She’s Working on Now
- Scott Hall On Why He Left WWE for WCW, His Final Talk With Vince McMahon Before He Left, If Vince Knew About Curtain Call, His Failed Drug Test After Giving Notice
- Jim Ross Recalls Botched Finish to 2005 Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Tearing Both Quads After Coming Out To the Ring