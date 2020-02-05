wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair & Ricochet Confirmed For The Bump, Video of Charlotte Flair in India

February 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair NXT

– Bianca Belair, Ricochet and Josiah Williams have been added to tomorrow’s episode of The Bump. The WWE digital show’s Twitter account announced that the three will be on the show, along with the previously-confirmed Street Profits. The show takes place at 10 AM ET.

– WWE Now India posted video highlights of Charlotte Flair from her promotional tour of Mumbai and Bengaluru in December of last year:

