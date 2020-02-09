wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Sends Message To Charlotte Flair, Mojo Rawley On Being a True Champion, Latest DaMandyz Donuts

February 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bianca Belair posted a clip from last week’s NXT and sent a message to Charlotte Flair.

She wrote: “You can take you and yo lil funky a—hand back to #RAW @charlottewwe [email protected]_wwe & I have #Takeover Portland to deal with 1st February 16th. Then we can talk about #Wrestlemania

– Mojo Rawley also posted a message on Twitter from a ‘true’ champion.

– The latest edition of DaMandyz is also online.

