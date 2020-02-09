wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Sends Message To Charlotte Flair, Mojo Rawley On Being a True Champion, Latest DaMandyz Donuts
– Bianca Belair posted a clip from last week’s NXT and sent a message to Charlotte Flair.
She wrote: “You can take you and yo lil funky a—hand back to #RAW @charlottewwe [email protected]_wwe & I have #Takeover Portland to deal with 1st February 16th. Then we can talk about #Wrestlemania”
You can take you and yo lil funky a—hand back to #RAW @charlottewwe .@rhearipley_wwe & I have #Takeover Portland to deal with 1st February 16th.
Then we can talk about #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/L0kN7fcqXm
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 8, 2020
– Mojo Rawley also posted a message on Twitter from a ‘true’ champion.
A message from the one true champion in the @WWE. pic.twitter.com/Pn7Cqco7ue
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 9, 2020
– The latest edition of DaMandyz is also online.
