WWE News: Bianca Belair Sends a Reminder to Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair on WWE Now India, XFL Show Offers Pre-Season Predictions

– During last night’s Raw, Rhea Ripley challenged 2020 women’s Royal Rumble winner to face her for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. Bianca Belair later wrote a tweet to Ripley, reminding that they are facing off first at NXT TakeOver: Portland. You can check out Belair’s tweet below.

Bianca Belair wrote, “You really feeling yourself @RheaRipley_WWE You forget you have to go through me 1st?! #TakeoverPortland BUT GO AWF sis… Go ahead and set up that #Wrestlemania match for me.”

You really feeling yourself @RheaRipley_WWE

You forget you have to go through me 1st?! #TakeoverPortland

BUT

GO AWF sis…

Go ahead and set up that #Wrestlemania match for me. https://t.co/IBkXICPO26 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 4, 2020

– WWE Now India recently spoke to Charlotte Flair. You can check out that video below.

– The This Is The XFL Show episode 110 is out showcasing preseason predictions. You can check out the audio for this week’s show below.