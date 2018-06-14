Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Sends a Warning to Dakota Kai, Chad Gable Has A Message For Special Olympics Athletes, Undisputed Era Blame Cheese For A Bad Night

June 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bianca Belair

– Following last night’s NXT TV, Bianca Belair posted the following warning to Dakota Kai ahead of their match next week…

– Former Olympian Chad Gable had a special message for the Special Olympics athletes that he posted on Twitter…

– Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & a lactose intolerant Kyle O’Reilly blame some French cheese on their poor debut in Paris…

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai, WWE, WWE NXT, Larry Csonka

