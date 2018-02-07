WWE News: Bianca Belair Shows Off Self-Made Wrestling Gear, CNN Covers WWE’s Stock Boost

– Bianca Belair posted a video to her new YouTube channel showing off the wrestling gear she made herself. You can see the video below, which features the gear she made for an NXT house show in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. Belair said that as a Universtiy of Tennessee alum, she wanted to represent the college by wearing orange:

– CNN Money has an article up looking at WWE’s recent stock boost. The company saw its stock hit an all-time high at the end of last month. The article notes that while WWE doesn’t attract the top advertisers, they are “critical ratings contributors to NBC’s largest cable network” in USA Network.