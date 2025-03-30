– In a post on her Instagram account, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair had some more story time regarding Rhea Ripley last Monday on WWE Raw. She wrote in the caption, “‘B with the Tea’ Story Time Of Monday Night RAW Plot: Win the Chamber they said. It’ll be a clear path to #wrESTleMania they said. My path ain’t been filled with nothing but Blood, Sweat, and Tears… literally… and becoming a Special Guest Referee. 👀 IYO vs Rhea TOMORROW Monday! #WWERAW #ESTofWWE”

Rhea Ripley challenges Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Title tomorrow on WWE Raw, with the winner going on to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. You can view that clip below:

– Michin shared a new Let’s Play video where she played more Poppy Playtime:

– WWE released a new preview clip for the next episode of WWE LFG, featuring Gunther questioning The Undertaker about Tyra Mae Steele. You can view that clip below: