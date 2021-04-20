wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Vlogs on Her WrestleMania Attire, Peacock Adds Vintage Raw Episodes & More, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
April 20, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair released a vlog on creating her WrestleMania 37 attire and gear:
– PWInsider reports that vintage episodes of Monday Night Raw from 1993-1993 have been added to the WWE content library on Peacock. Also, here are some other events that have been added to the service:
* The Beast from the East 2014
* ECW Holiday Hell 1995
* ECW Exposed Part Two with Paul Heyman and Joey Styles
* Matt Riddle: Arrival
* My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson
* Dream Match Mania Backlash 2020
– WWE released a new preview video for tonight’s episode of NXT:
