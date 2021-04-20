WWE News: Bianca Belair Vlogs on Her WrestleMania Attire, Peacock Adds Vintage Raw Episodes & More, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair released a vlog on creating her WrestleMania 37 attire and gear:

– PWInsider reports that vintage episodes of Monday Night Raw from 1993-1993 have been added to the WWE content library on Peacock. Also, here are some other events that have been added to the service:

* The Beast from the East 2014

* ECW Holiday Hell 1995

* ECW Exposed Part Two with Paul Heyman and Joey Styles

* Matt Riddle: Arrival

* My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson

* Dream Match Mania Backlash 2020

– WWE released a new preview video for tonight’s episode of NXT: