WWE News: Bianca Belair Warns Reginald to Mind His Business, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– Bianca Belair did not take kindly to Reginald interjecting himself into the conversation last night involving her, Sasha Banks, and Carmella on WWE SmackDown and started whipping him with her hair. Later on, Belair warned Reginald to mind his business on Twitter.

Belair tweeted, “Looka here Reginald… I [Clapping hands sign] AM [Clapping hands sign] NOT [Clapping hands sign] THE [Clapping hands sign] ONE [Clapping hands sign]. Mind ya business because I have a decision to make. Please & Thanks.”

You can view Belair’s tweet below:

