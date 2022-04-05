wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Discusses How WWE Is Empowering Women, Preview For Tonight’s Young Rock Episode
April 5, 2022 | Posted by
– Bianca Belair was recently interviewed on Token CEO, and she discussed a variety of topics, including how WWE continues to empower women. You can view a clip from the interview below.
– There’s a new teaser for tonight’s episode of Young Rock, which features a look at how Downtown Bruno (aka Harvey Wippleman) helped him get acclimated to life in Nashville. Here’s the description for the episode:
“Nashville, 1987: Rocky promises he will find the family an apartment by the time Ata arrives from Hawaii, but the clock is ticking. Dwayne settles into his new Nashville life with the help of an old family friend, Downtown Bruno.