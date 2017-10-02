WWE News: Big Cass Once Nearly Burned Down His Apartment, Cesaro Broken Teeth T-Shirt Released

– WWE posted a clip from tonight’s Story Time featuring Big Cass. You can see it below. In the video, Cass talks about how he nearly burned down the apartment he and Dean Ambrose shared when they were in NXT. Cass said he accidentally fell asleep while warming a pizza in the oven. When he woke up, the apartment was filled with smoke.

“I was pretty nervous because I had just moved in with Dean Ambrose and he was on the road at the time,” Cass said. “Now all of his clothes stink like pizza and I’m thinking, he’s going to come home and be furious!”

– The company also released a new T-Shirt featuring Cesaro’s broken teeth. Cesaro pushed up his two front teeth into his upper jaw at No Mercy when he hit the ring post. The T-Shirt, which has a “Thwith Thyborg” logo, can be seen below: