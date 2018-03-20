 

WWE News: Big Cass Reportedly Cleared to Return, Identity of US Marshals on Raw, Taz & Corey Graves Feud on Twitter

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Big Cass WWE

– Big Cass was telling people backstage at Raw last night that he has been cleared to return from his leg injury. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– The US Marshals on last night’s WWE Raw were local Texas wrestlers Kristopher Haiden, Brad Sanders and Ricky Starks. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– Taz & Corey Graves got into the following back and forth on Twitter…

