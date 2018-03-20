wrestling / News
WWE News: Big Cass Reportedly Cleared to Return, Identity of US Marshals on Raw, Taz & Corey Graves Feud on Twitter
March 20, 2018 | Posted by
– Big Cass was telling people backstage at Raw last night that he has been cleared to return from his leg injury. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]
– The US Marshals on last night’s WWE Raw were local Texas wrestlers Kristopher Haiden, Brad Sanders and Ricky Starks. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]
– Taz & Corey Graves got into the following back and forth on Twitter…
Insecurity is a bad color on you @OfficialTAZ, shoulda stuck to orange and black.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 20, 2018
I have no clue what you are talking about.
PS: Tough to be insecure when I’m the happiest I’ve been ever professional for past 3 + years & I always stick to ORANGE & BLACK. https://t.co/DhecR40gCZ
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) March 20, 2018