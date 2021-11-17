wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E and Other WWE Stars Attend NBA Game, NXT 2.0 Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
– Several WWE stars were in attendance at last night’s NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors. That included Big E, Bianca Belair, the Street Profits and Becky Lynch. You can see photos of the wrestlers at the game below. Rollins reacted to Big E and Lynch together by referencing a chess game.
RAW champions Big E & Becky Lynch are at the Warriors v Nets game!! https://t.co/0x1qUcc6GJ pic.twitter.com/qZINbWNfHd
— Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypez) November 17, 2021
https://t.co/WH5mJIlZsX pic.twitter.com/LCYVE4dGNv
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 17, 2021
Warriors vs. Nets game tonight before #SurvivorSeries this Sunday!#WWERAW#ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/azD4xah8nJ
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) November 17, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– The latest episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Kevin Owens and Austin Theory.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Know What CM Punk & Bryan Danielson Have Contributed to AEW
- R-Truth Discusses What His Relationship Is Like With Vince McMahon
- Note On AEW Full Gear Match Finish Not Going As Planned, Backstage Frustration With One Talent
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Set For Big Mainstream Appearance Ahead Of Survivor Series