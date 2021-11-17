wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E and Other WWE Stars Attend NBA Game, NXT 2.0 Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

November 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Several WWE stars were in attendance at last night’s NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors. That included Big E, Bianca Belair, the Street Profits and Becky Lynch. You can see photos of the wrestlers at the game below. Rollins reacted to Big E and Lynch together by referencing a chess game.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– The latest episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Kevin Owens and Austin Theory.

Big E., The Bump, WWE NXT 2.0

