wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E and Renee Young Have a Dance-Off, Stock Closes Up
March 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Big E and Renee Young had a dance-off in the midst of their social distancing, sharing videos of their moves online. You can see the videos that the two posted to Twitter below:
I said good day, sir. pic.twitter.com/bCx3OCtlis
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 19, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $36.09 on Thursday, up $2.09 (6.16%) from the previous closing price. That’s the highest point for the stick since March 11th, when it closed out at $38.72. The market as a whole was up 0.95% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Sonya Deville Says She and Mandy Rose Were ‘Momentarily Upset’ by the Liv Morgan and Lana Angle
- Backstage News on Rewrites for Last Night’s AEW Dynamite Due to MIA Talent
- More Backstage Details on WWE Denying Contact With Alberto Del Rio for a Return
- Daniel Bryan On His Wardrobe Malfunction at Elimination Chamber, Not Knowing It Happened Until Next Day