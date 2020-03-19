wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E and Renee Young Have a Dance-Off, Stock Closes Up

March 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E WWE

– Big E and Renee Young had a dance-off in the midst of their social distancing, sharing videos of their moves online. You can see the videos that the two posted to Twitter below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $36.09 on Thursday, up $2.09 (6.16%) from the previous closing price. That’s the highest point for the stick since March 11th, when it closed out at $38.72. The market as a whole was up 0.95% on the day.

