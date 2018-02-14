 

WWE News: Big E. Comments on New Day’s Smackdown Outfits, Preview of WWE Network Collection

February 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Big E. posted to Twitter commenting on New Day’s outfits from this week’s Smackdown and their relation to Black History month. The New Day member said that they were “going to take some time to acknowledge our dreads, our Afro puffs, and our chocolatey skin” in honor of the month:

– Here is a preview for this month’s WWE Network Collections: “Alexa Bliss – Five Feet Tall, Goldberg – Who’s Next?, and the WWE Hall of Fame 2018 Class”:

