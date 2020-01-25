wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E Shows Off Custom Rumble Shoes for Kofi Kingston, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins on Getting Robbed in Wichita, Miz & Mrs. Season 2 Trailer
– WWE Superstar Big E shared a photo of showing off the kicks that Kofi Kingston will be rocking tomorrow night for the Royal Rumble. You can check out his tweet below.
.@truekofi is rocking these tomorrow night! Shout out to @Dame_Lillard for hooking up your boys! New Day x @adidashoops #ad pic.twitter.com/THtCSCKcMD
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 25, 2020
– Curt Hawkins on the Major WF Podcast talked about a story when he and Zack Ryder were robbed in Wichita. You can check out that clip below.
– A new trailer is out for Season 2 of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network. The new season debuts on January 29. You can check out that trailer below.
