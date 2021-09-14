WWE News: Big E’s First Photoshoot as Champion, Charly Doll Available at WWE Shop, Select Series on Canvas 2 Canvas

– After cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and capturing the WWE Championship on last night’s Raw, Big E posted for his very first photos as champion after the show. WWE released a video of his photoshoot, which you can see below:

– If you enjoyed Alexa Bliss’ reveal of the “Charly” doll for Charlotte Flair on last night’s Raw, you can now buy your very own version. WWE Shop now has a Charly doll plushie available to purchase for $39.99.

– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas feature Rob Schamberger creating artwork for his Select Series, including art for King Harley Race, King Booker, King Corbin, and the Macho King Randy Savage: