WWE News: Big E’s First Photoshoot as Champion, Charly Doll Available at WWE Shop, Select Series on Canvas 2 Canvas
– After cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and capturing the WWE Championship on last night’s Raw, Big E posted for his very first photos as champion after the show. WWE released a video of his photoshoot, which you can see below:
– If you enjoyed Alexa Bliss’ reveal of the “Charly” doll for Charlotte Flair on last night’s Raw, you can now buy your very own version. WWE Shop now has a Charly doll plushie available to purchase for $39.99.
Say hello to CHARLY!
https://t.co/b7qw6T7iiM pic.twitter.com/3NOVQ5eE54
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) September 14, 2021
– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas feature Rob Schamberger creating artwork for his Select Series, including art for King Harley Race, King Booker, King Corbin, and the Macho King Randy Savage:
