wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E Hosting Live Eating Contest With Omos & Otis, Shawn Michaels Reacts to Iconic WrestleMania Moments
April 2, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE announced that Big E is set to host an eating contest featuring Otis and Omos. The event will stream live later today at 4:30 pm EST at Angelo’s Pizzeria in Philadelphia. You can see the announcement below.
Streaming LIVE today at 4:30 pm ET! @TheGiantOmos vs. @otiswwe in the BIG EATS Philly Cheesesteak and Pizza Eating Contest hosted by @WWEBigE!
In Philadelphia? Head over to Angelo’s Pizzeria this afternoon to cheer on your favorite in this #WrestleMania XL-sized competition! pic.twitter.com/rp6Qqf4VtH
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2024
– Shawn Michaels sat down to revisit some iconic WrestleMania moments with Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Roxanne Perez ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver:
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk On AEW All Out 2022 Scrum, Not Hearing From AEW For Six Months After
- CM Punk Recalls AEW All In Altercation, Original Argument With Jack Perry, Dealing With Tony Khan
- CM Punk On When He Began Talks For WWE Return, Mending Fences With Triple H
- Janel Grant Love Letter To Vince McMahon Surfaces, Grant’s Attorneys Claim She Was Coerced Into Writing It