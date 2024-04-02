wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E Hosting Live Eating Contest With Omos & Otis, Shawn Michaels Reacts to Iconic WrestleMania Moments

April 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Eating Contest Omos Otis Big E Image Credit: WWE

– WWE announced that Big E is set to host an eating contest featuring Otis and Omos. The event will stream live later today at 4:30 pm EST at Angelo’s Pizzeria in Philadelphia. You can see the announcement below.

– Shawn Michaels sat down to revisit some iconic WrestleMania moments with Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Roxanne Perez ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver:

