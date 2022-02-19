wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E. Named Honorary Pace Car Driver For Daytona 500, Ricochet Beats Sheamus

February 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Big E Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

– Big E. will be the the honorary pace car driver for this Daytona 500 on Sunday. WWE announced the news on tonight’s Smackdown, as you can see below:

– WWE posted a clip of Ricochet’s win over Sheamus that opened tonight’s episode:

