WWE News: Big E. Not Yet Medically Cleared to Compete, Smackdown Dark Match
– During tonight’s opening segment of Smackdown, Big E. made his return but was confirmed as not yet medically cleared to compete. You can see pics and video from his return below via the WWE Twitter accounts:
DON'T YOU DARE BE SOUR!!! @WWEBigE is BACK on #SDLive! @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/isi8pEXQz1
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
He's still thinking about @BeckyLynchWWE's mom, isn't he? #SDLive @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/ZAUYfo929y
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2019
🗣 We're sorry, @WWEBigE can't check his DMs right now. He's too busy RETURNING to #SDLive. Thank you for your call. pic.twitter.com/7g5PVuXOG6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2019
– PWInsider reports that Heavy Machinery defeated Shelton Benjamin and Jinder Mahal in the dark match before Smackdown.
