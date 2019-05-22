wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E. Not Yet Medically Cleared to Compete, Smackdown Dark Match

May 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E

– During tonight’s opening segment of Smackdown, Big E. made his return but was confirmed as not yet medically cleared to compete. You can see pics and video from his return below via the WWE Twitter accounts:

PWInsider reports that Heavy Machinery defeated Shelton Benjamin and Jinder Mahal in the dark match before Smackdown.

